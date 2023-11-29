The Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) will aim to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Rice Owls (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 62.2 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 61.7 the Owls give up.
  • Rice's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.2 points.
  • The 64.2 points per game the Owls record are 11.6 fewer points than the Tigers allow (75.8).
  • The Owls shoot 35.9% from the field, four% lower than the Tigers allow defensively.
  • The Tigers' 35.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Owls have given up.

Rice Leaders

  • Malia Fisher: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Destiny Jackson: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Dominique Ennis: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
  • Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Shelby Hayes: 5 PTS, 37.1 FG%

Rice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Georgia Tech L 78-75 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 73-62 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/25/2023 @ SFA L 67-56 William R. Johnson Coliseum
11/29/2023 Texas Southern - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
12/9/2023 Gonzaga - Tudor Fieldhouse

