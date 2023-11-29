Wednesday's contest between the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) squaring off at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 80-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no line set.

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 80, Prairie View A&M 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-7.8)

Tulane (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Tulane is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Prairie View A&M's 5-0-0 ATS record. The Green Wave are 4-1-0 and the Panthers are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 74.5 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per contest (174th in college basketball). They have a +23 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Prairie View A&M grabs 36.7 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball), compared to the 37.2 of its opponents.

Prairie View A&M makes 4.7 three-pointers per game (340th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5. It shoots 31.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.5%.

Prairie View A&M has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball), 3.5 fewer than the 15.2 it forces (44th in college basketball).

