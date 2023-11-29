The Denver Nuggets (12-6) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue an eight-game home win streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (8-7) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 110 - Rockets 108

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5.5)

Rockets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-2.4)

Nuggets (-2.4) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.0

The Rockets have put together an 11-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-11-0 mark of the Nuggets.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Houston is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 4-3 ATS record Denver racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Denver's games have gone over the total 38.9% of the time this season (seven out of 18), which is more often than Houston's games have (five out of 15).

The Nuggets have a .647 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-6) this season, better than the .417 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (5-7).

Rockets Performance Insights

On offense, the Rockets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league (110 points per game). Defensively, they are second-best (105.5 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Houston is 18th in the league in rebounds (43.8 per game) and 16th in rebounds allowed (44.3).

The Rockets are 12th in the league in assists (26.3 per game) in 2023-24.

At 12.3 turnovers committed per game and 12.8 turnovers forced, Houston is sixth and 23rd in the NBA, respectively.

The Rockets are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

