Jalen Green and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 28, Green produced 12 points and five assists in a 121-115 loss versus the Mavericks.

With prop bets available for Green, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.1 20.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.2 PRA -- 26.4 27.7 PR -- 23.4 24.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.4



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Green has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.6% of his team's total makes.

Green is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 100.2 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the seventh-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 108.9 points per contest.

The Nuggets concede 42.6 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the league.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked second in the league, conceding 10.4 makes per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 36 25 5 2 3 0 3 11/12/2023 35 9 8 5 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.