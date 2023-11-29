Jabari Smith Jr. plus his Houston Rockets teammates face off versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Smith had 16 points and nine rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 121-115 loss versus the Mavericks.

Below we will dive into Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.4 12.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 22.5 21.7 PR -- 21.2 20.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Nuggets

Smith is responsible for attempting 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

Smith is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Smith's Rockets average 99.8 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 100.2 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the seventh-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 108.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 42.6 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.8 assists per game.

The Nuggets allow 10.4 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 38 16 15 1 2 1 1 11/12/2023 20 8 7 0 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.