Two hot squads hit the court when the Houston Cougars (4-0) host the Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Raiders, who have won three in a row.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Raiders put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 63.5 the Cougars allow.

Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when it scores more than 63.5 points.

Houston's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.

The 98 points per game the Cougars average are 37.6 more points than the Raiders give up (60.4).

When Houston totals more than 60.4 points, it is 4-0.

Middle Tennessee is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 98 points.

The Cougars shoot 45.8% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Raiders concede defensively.

The Raiders' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Cougars have given up.

