Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Wharton County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wharton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palacios High School at Louise High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28

6:15 PM CT on November 28 Location: Louise, TX

Louise, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bernard High School at Hallettsville High School