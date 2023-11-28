Texas Southern vs. Purdue: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak at the Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Texas Southern vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Texas Southern vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-31.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-31.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
Texas Southern vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Texas Southern has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- Purdue is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- Boilermakers games have hit the over four out of six times this season.
