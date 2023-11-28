The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Texas Southern Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 33.5% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 37.6% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Texas Southern is 0-2 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 164th.
  • The Tigers put up nine fewer points per game (54) than the Boilermakers give up (63).

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas Southern scored 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.5.
  • At home, the Tigers conceded 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).
  • Texas Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than away (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Creighton L 82-50 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/21/2023 @ Oral Roberts L 65-63 Mabee Center
11/25/2023 @ Drake L 77-71 Knapp Center
11/28/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
12/16/2023 N.C. A&T - Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Howard - Michelob ULTRA Arena

