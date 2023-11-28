The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 33.5% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 37.6% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Southern is 0-2 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 164th.

The Tigers put up nine fewer points per game (54) than the Boilermakers give up (63).

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas Southern scored 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.5.

At home, the Tigers conceded 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).

Texas Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than away (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule