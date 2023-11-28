The Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2), winners of three games in a row on home ice, will host the Dallas Stars (12-5-2) -- who've won three straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Jets-Stars matchup on ESPN+ and BSSWX.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Stars vs Jets Additional Info

Stars vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Jets Stars 3-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 56 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 19 9 10 19 17 7 51% Jason Robertson 19 6 12 18 16 14 - Roope Hintz 18 8 9 17 5 5 51.4% Matt Duchene 18 6 10 16 5 11 57.3% Wyatt Johnston 19 9 7 16 9 7 48.5%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 58 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 10th in the NHL.

With 71 goals (3.6 per game), the Jets have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Jets are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) over that time.

