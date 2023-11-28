Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luka Doncic, Alperen Sengun and others in the Dallas Mavericks-Houston Rockets matchup at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -161)

The 20.5-point over/under for Sengun on Tuesday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average.

He has pulled down 9.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (10.5).

Sengun averages 5.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 17.5 point total set for Fred VanVleet on Tuesday is 0.9 more than his scoring average on the season (16.6).

He has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (4.1) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (4.5).

VanVleet has averaged nine assists per game, 0.5 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).

VanVleet has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: +136)

The 19.5-point total set for Jalen Green on Tuesday is 0.1 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

Green averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Doncic has averaged 30.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point higher than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.6 less rebounds per game (7.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 7.8 assists per game this year, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (8.5).

Doncic's 3.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Kyrie Irving's 24.4-point scoring average is 1.1 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Irving has averaged 5.5 assists this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

