The Houston Rockets (8-6) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game road slide when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and Space City Home Network. The point total is 232.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -5.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in three of 14 games this season.
  • Houston's games this season have had an average of 214 points, 18.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Houston is 11-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.
  • Houston has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 12 75% 119.4 229 118.3 222.7 234.3
Rockets 3 21.4% 109.6 229 104.4 222.7 219.8

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • This season, Houston is 8-1-0 at home against the spread (.889 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).
  • The Rockets put up 8.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (118.3).
  • When it scores more than 118.3 points, Houston is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Rockets and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 11-3 3-1 4-10
Mavericks 8-8 0-2 11-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Rockets Mavericks
109.6
Points Scored (PG)
 119.4
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-7
3-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-5
104.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.3
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
10-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-1
8-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.