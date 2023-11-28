If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Parker County, Texas today, we've got the information below.

Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lingleville High School at Peaster High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Springtown High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Life Preparatory School at Victory Baptist Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Midlothian Heritage High School