Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 28?
When the Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Miro Heiskanen light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Heiskanen stats and insights
- In one of 19 games this season, Heiskanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Heiskanen has picked up six assists on the power play.
- Heiskanen averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 58 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heiskanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|25:06
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|28:31
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|25:07
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|26:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|26:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|3
|0
|3
|21:39
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|27:36
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:29
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|25:25
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:02
|Away
|L 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.