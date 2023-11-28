Tuesday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) and the Houston Rockets (8-6) at American Airlines Center features the Mavericks' Luka Doncic as a player to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, Space City Home Network

Mavericks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Mavericks fell to the Clippers on Saturday, 107-88. Doncic scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed four assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 30 3 4 2 2 1 Kyrie Irving 26 6 3 1 0 3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12 3 0 0 0 2

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic's numbers for the season are 30.5 points, 7.8 assists and 7.9 boards per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game (third in league).

Kyrie Irving is putting up 24.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 boards per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 17.1 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).

Grant Williams puts up 10.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the field and 44.4% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers for the season are 8.3 points, 1.0 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 29.6 6.3 6.9 1.5 0.3 3.5 Kyrie Irving 23.8 4.2 4.3 0.9 0.1 3.2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 16.8 3.3 1.7 0.1 0.0 3.4 Derrick Jones Jr. 8.1 4.3 1.2 0.5 1.1 1.4 Dereck Lively 6.1 5.8 1.0 0.4 0.9 0.0

