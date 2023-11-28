The Dallas Mavericks' (10-6) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Tuesday, November 28 game against the Houston Rockets (8-6) at American Airlines Center. It starts at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Mavericks lost 107-88 to the Clippers on Saturday. In the losing effort, Luka Doncic paced the Mavericks with 30 points.

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0 Dereck Lively C Out Back 8.1 7.6 1.3

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

