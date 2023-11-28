The Houston Rockets (8-6) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Rockets 114 - Mavericks 113

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)

Rockets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.1)

Rockets (-0.1) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Rockets' .786 ATS win percentage (11-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .500 mark (8-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Houston covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (66.7%).

Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 68.8% of the time this season (11 out of 16). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (four out of 14).

The Mavericks have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-3) this season, higher than the .455 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (5-6).

Rockets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Rockets are fifth-worst in the NBA offensively (109.6 points scored per game) but best on defense (104.4 points allowed).

On the glass, Houston is 17th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is 19th in rebounds allowed (44.7 per game).

With 25.9 assists per game, the Rockets are 13th in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Houston is fifth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and ranked 20th in turnovers forced (13.2).

In 2023-24, the Rockets are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.5 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).

