The Houston Rockets (8-6) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

Space City Home Network

Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Rockets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Rockets 114 - Mavericks 113

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)

Rockets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.0)

Rockets (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Rockets sport an 11-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 8-8-0 mark from the Mavericks.

Dallas (1-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (25%) than Houston (4-2) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Houston and its opponents aren't as successful (28.6% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (68.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 9-3, while the Rockets are 5-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Rockets are fifth-worst in the league on offense (109.6 points scored per game) but best defensively (104.4 points conceded).

At 44.1 rebounds per game and 44.7 rebounds conceded, Houston is 17th and 19th in the NBA, respectively.

This season the Rockets are ranked 13th in the NBA in assists at 25.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Houston is fifth-best in the league in committing them (12.3 per game). It is 20th in forcing them (13.2 per game).

With 12.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.2% from downtown, the Rockets are 15th and 13th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

