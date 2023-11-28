The Houston Rockets (8-6) visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) after losing five road games in a row. The Mavericks are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Rockets 114 - Mavericks 113

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)

Rockets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.0)

Rockets (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Mavericks have had less success against the spread than the Rockets this year, recording an ATS record of 8-8-0, compared to the 11-3-0 mark of the Rockets.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (25%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Houston and its opponents don't do it as often (28.6% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (68.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 9-3, a better tally than the Rockets have recorded (5-6) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets are the fifth-worst team in the league in points scored (109.6 per game) but best in points allowed (104.4).

Houston grabs 44.1 rebounds per game and concede 44.7 boards, ranking 17th and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Rockets are 13th in the NBA in assists (25.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Houston is fifth-best in the league in committing them (12.3 per game). It is 20th in forcing them (13.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.5). They are 13th in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.

