Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jeff Davis County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Jeff Davis County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Jeff Davis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grandfalls-Royalty High School at Fort Davis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fort Davis, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
