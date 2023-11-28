Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Hays County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hays County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hays High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.