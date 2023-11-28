Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Harrison County, Texas today? We've got you covered.
Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waskom High School at Winona High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Winona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaPoynor High School at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
