Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Hale County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patton Springs High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hale Center High School at New Home High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: New Home, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.