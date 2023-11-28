Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Foard County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Foard County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Foard County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newcastle High School at Crowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Crowell, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
