Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in El Paso County, Texas today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anthony High School at Pecos High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Pecos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastlake High School - El Paso at Americas High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
