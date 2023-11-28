If you live in Comanche County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Comanche County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lometa High School at Gustine High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28

7:15 PM CT on November 28 Location: Gustine, TX

Gustine, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Sidney High School at De Leon High School