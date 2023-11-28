Collin County, Texas has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lucas Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Anna High School at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenhill School at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Walnut Grove High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

Celina, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Lovejoy High School