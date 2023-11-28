There is high school basketball action in Clay County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Archer City High School at Midway High School - Henrietta

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Henrietta, TX

Henrietta, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Chico High School at Petrolia High School