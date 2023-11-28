Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat play at Kaseya Center on Tuesday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSWI

TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -143)

The 30.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Tuesday is 0.6 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.6 -- is 0.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -130)

Damian Lillard is putting up 25.6 points per game this season, 0.9 less than his points prop on Tuesday.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

He has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Tuesday's prop bet for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.8 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 5.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Lopez has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.