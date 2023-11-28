Baylor vs. Nicholls State November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Baylor Bears (4-0) will meet the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. Nicholls State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Baylor Top Players (2022-23)
- Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Flo Thamba: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)
- Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Latrell Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Baylor vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Baylor Rank
|Baylor AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|55th
|77.0
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
