The Baylor Bears (6-0) look to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Nicholls State matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-26.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Baylor (-26.5) 154.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends

Baylor is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

In the Bears' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Nicholls State has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Colonels games have gone over the point total.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Oddsmakers rate Baylor considerably higher (14th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (27th).

Baylor has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

