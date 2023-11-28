How to Watch Baylor vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Baylor vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 51.1% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Colonels allow to opponents.
- Baylor is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Bears are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank 205th.
- The Bears average 90.5 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 76.4 the Colonels allow.
- Baylor has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Baylor played better at home last season, scoring 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Bears ceded 66.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 75.9.
- Baylor sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in away games (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UMKC
|W 99-61
|Ferrell Center
|11/22/2023
|Oregon State
|W 88-72
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Florida
|W 95-91
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Ferrell Center
