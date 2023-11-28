The No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 51.1% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Colonels allow to opponents.

Baylor is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Bears are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank 205th.

The Bears average 90.5 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 76.4 the Colonels allow.

Baylor has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Baylor played better at home last season, scoring 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Bears ceded 66.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 75.9.

Baylor sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in away games (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule