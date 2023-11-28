The Houston Rockets, with Alperen Sengun, match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sengun, in his last game (November 24 win against the Nuggets), posted 21 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

We're going to look at Sengun's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 20.2 Rebounds 10.5 9.1 Assists 4.5 5.6 PRA -- 34.9 PR -- 29.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 17.2% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.0 per contest.

Sengun's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 99.8 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 24th in the NBA, allowing 118.3 points per game.

The Mavericks concede 46.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 29th in the league.

The Mavericks concede 27.7 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alperen Sengun vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 26 16 6 5 0 1 0 12/29/2022 17 11 6 1 0 0 0 12/23/2022 27 19 8 7 0 0 1 11/16/2022 26 14 7 1 0 5 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.