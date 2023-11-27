Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Tarrant County, Texas, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockwall High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sam Houston High School at L G Pinkston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
