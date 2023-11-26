Sunday's contest between the UTEP Miners (3-3) and North Alabama Lions (2-3) squaring off at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTEP, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

In their last time out, the Miners lost 85-56 to TCU on Thursday.

UTEP vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

UTEP vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 73, North Alabama 64

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Schedule Analysis

Against the UMKC Kangaroos on November 11, the Miners captured their best win of the season, a 62-60 home victory.

UTEP has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 234) on November 11

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Erin Wilson: 11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Delma Zita: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.2 FG%

6.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.2 FG% Mahri Petree: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Adhel Tac: 6.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners average 64.5 points per game (215th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (241st in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

