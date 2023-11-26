How to Watch Texas vs. Wyoming on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) face the No. 15 Texas Longhorns (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Moody Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (38.6%).
- Texas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.6% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 205th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys rank 199th.
- The 81.2 points per game the Longhorns score are 14.8 more points than the Cowboys allow (66.4).
- When Texas puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 4-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas posted 84.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.
- The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas performed better when playing at home last year, draining 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Rice
|W 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|W 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|L 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.