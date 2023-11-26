The Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) face the No. 15 Texas Longhorns (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Moody Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (38.6%).

Texas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.6% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 205th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys rank 199th.

The 81.2 points per game the Longhorns score are 14.8 more points than the Cowboys allow (66.4).

When Texas puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 4-1.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas posted 84.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.

The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas performed better when playing at home last year, draining 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage on the road.

