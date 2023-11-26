The No. 15 Texas Longhorns (4-1) are heavy, 15.5-point favorites against the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Texas vs. Wyoming Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -15.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Each Texas game this season has gone over 142.5 total points.

The average point total in Texas' games this year is 149.2, 6.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Longhorns are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Texas has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Longhorns have played as a favorite of -2000 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 95.2%.

Texas vs. Wyoming Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 5 100% 81.2 160.8 68.0 134.4 147.1 Wyoming 3 75% 79.6 160.8 66.4 134.4 148.0

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

The Longhorns record 81.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 66.4 the Cowboys allow.

When Texas scores more than 66.4 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Texas vs. Wyoming Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 1-4-0 1-3 3-2-0 Wyoming 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0

Texas vs. Wyoming Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Wyoming 17-1 Home Record 7-8 4-6 Away Record 1-8 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

