Texas A&M vs. Iowa State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) meet the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 16 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Milan Momcilovic: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tre King: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Curtis Jones: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
Iowa State Players to Watch
Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|62nd
|82.5
|Points Scored
|80.3
|91st
|2nd
|53
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|154th
|135th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|40.5
|17th
|61st
|11.2
|Off. Rebounds
|16.8
|2nd
|309th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|6.3
|266th
|62nd
|16.3
|Assists
|12.7
|220th
|25th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|8.2
|10th
