The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Denver Pioneers (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Pioneers allow to opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Lions are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 107th.

The Lions average 11.4 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Pioneers allow (80.5).

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 80.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Texas A&M-Commerce put up 10.1 more points per game (78.8) than it did away from home (68.7).

Defensively the Lions played better in home games last year, ceding 72.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 away from home.

Texas A&M-Commerce made 9.3 treys per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule