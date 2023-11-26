SMU vs. UL Monroe November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will face the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SMU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SMU Top Players (2022-23)
- Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jamari Blackmon: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|SMU Rank
|SMU AVG
|UL Monroe AVG
|UL Monroe Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|67.4
|289th
|323rd
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|166th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.