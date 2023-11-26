The SMU Mustangs (4-2) take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

SMU is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.

The Warhawks are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mustangs sit at 96th.

The Mustangs record 74.5 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 73.8 the Warhawks give up.

SMU is 3-0 when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively SMU played better at home last year, putting up 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game in road games.

The Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 83.1 on the road.

SMU averaged 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.0 threes per game, 28.0% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Upcoming Schedule