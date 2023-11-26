The SMU Mustangs (4-2) take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
  • SMU is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Warhawks are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mustangs sit at 96th.
  • The Mustangs record 74.5 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 73.8 the Warhawks give up.
  • SMU is 3-0 when scoring more than 73.8 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively SMU played better at home last year, putting up 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game in road games.
  • The Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 83.1 on the road.
  • SMU averaged 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.0 threes per game, 28.0% three-point percentage).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia W 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin L 69-61 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - Moody Coliseum

