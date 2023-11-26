How to Watch SMU vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (4-2) take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
- SMU is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
- The Warhawks are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mustangs sit at 96th.
- The Mustangs record 74.5 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 73.8 the Warhawks give up.
- SMU is 3-0 when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively SMU played better at home last year, putting up 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game in road games.
- The Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 83.1 on the road.
- SMU averaged 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.0 threes per game, 28.0% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.