How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 26
There is a lot to be excited about on today's Serie A schedule, including AC Monza taking on Cagliari.
If you are looking for how to watch today's Serie A play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Cagliari vs AC Monza
AC Monza is on the road to match up with Cagliari at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Monza (+150)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+180)
- Draw: (+220)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Empoli FC vs Sassuolo
Sassuolo makes the trip to match up with Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sassuolo (+130)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+180)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Genoa CFC
Genoa CFC is on the road to take on Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Frosinone Calcio (+145)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+190)
- Draw: (+215)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AS Roma vs Udinese
Udinese journeys to play AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (-190)
- Underdog: Udinese (+500)
- Draw: (+290)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Juventus vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan makes the trip to take on Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (+125)
- Underdog: Juventus (+220)
- Draw: (+215)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.