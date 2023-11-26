How to Watch the Abilene Christian vs. Navy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Navy Midshipmen (3-2) take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game
Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Abilene Christian vs. Navy Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats average just 2.4 fewer points per game (64.0) than the Midshipmen give up to opponents (66.4).
- Navy's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.0 points.
- The Midshipmen score 64.4 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 60.3 the Wildcats allow.
- When Navy scores more than 60.3 points, it is 3-0.
- Abilene Christian is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.
- This season the Midshipmen are shooting 38.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 38.0% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Midshipmen's defensive field-goal percentage.
Abilene Christian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Rice
|L 69-58
|Teague Center
|11/16/2023
|Angelo State
|W 65-57
|Teague Center
|11/25/2023
|Towson
|L 63-56
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/29/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Teague Center
|12/2/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
