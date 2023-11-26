The Navy Midshipmen (3-2) take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. Navy Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average just 2.4 fewer points per game (64.0) than the Midshipmen give up to opponents (66.4).

Navy's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.0 points.

The Midshipmen score 64.4 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 60.3 the Wildcats allow.

When Navy scores more than 60.3 points, it is 3-0.

Abilene Christian is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.

This season the Midshipmen are shooting 38.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats make 38.0% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Midshipmen's defensive field-goal percentage.

Abilene Christian Schedule