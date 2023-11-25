The No. 4 Washington Huskies (11-0) host a Pac-12 clash against the Washington State Cougars (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Washington sports the 50th-ranked defense this year (23.2 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 10th-best with 39.3 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Washington State is accumulating 425.4 total yards per contest (40th-ranked). It ranks 93rd in the FBS defensively (396.9 total yards surrendered per game).

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on FOX, continue reading.

Washington vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Washington Washington State 482.8 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.4 (44th) 401.8 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.9 (82nd) 124.5 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.6 (129th) 358.4 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.7 (4th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (106th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (84th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has compiled 3,695 yards (335.9 ypg) on 262-of-395 passing with 30 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 152 times for 879 yards (79.9 per game), scoring 11 times.

Will Nixon has carried the ball 29 times for 193 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's 1,206 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 99 times and has totaled 66 catches and 11 touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has put up a 943-yard season so far with eight touchdowns, reeling in 55 passes on 87 targets.

Germie Bernard has a total of 351 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has thrown for 3,419 yards (310.8 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 66.6% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 163 yards (14.8 ypg) on 109 carries with eight touchdowns.

Nakia Watson is his team's leading rusher with 78 carries for 257 yards, or 23.4 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Watson has also chipped in with 20 catches for 224 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Josh Kelly paces his team with 817 receiving yards on 53 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Lincoln Victor has totaled 772 receiving yards (70.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 78 receptions.

Kyle Willams has racked up 758 reciving yards (68.9 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

