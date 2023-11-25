The Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners put up an average of 61.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 69.0 the Bearkats give up.

The Bearkats put up 10.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Roadrunners give up (62.6).

Sam Houston has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 62.6 points.

When UTSA gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 3-2.

The Bearkats are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Roadrunners concede to opponents (37.3%).

The Roadrunners make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Bearkats' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

11.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Sidney Love: 13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Maya Linton: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.4 FG%

7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.4 FG% Idara Udo: 5.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 39.3 FG%

5.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 39.3 FG% Elyssa Coleman: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 35.7 FG%

UTSA Schedule