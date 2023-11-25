The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners are shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.0% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

UTSA has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Roadrunners sit at 74th.

The Roadrunners score only 1.8 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Cardinals allow (76.6).

When UTSA scores more than 76.6 points, it is 2-1.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UTSA averaged 70.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.8 points per contest.

The Roadrunners ceded 71.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (83.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, UTSA fared better at home last year, averaging 7.8 per game, compared to 6.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% clip in away games.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule