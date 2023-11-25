The No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) will face off against the UTEP Miners (3-8) in CUSA action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners are currently heavy, 17-point underdogs. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: El Paso, Texas
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline UTEP Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-17) 57.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Liberty (-17.5) 57.5 -1050 +660 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

UTEP vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • UTEP has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
  • The Miners have been an underdog by 17 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Liberty has put together an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Flames have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

