The No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the UTEP Miners (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium in a CUSA battle.

Liberty ranks 46th in total defense this season (351.4 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 501.2 total yards per game. UTEP has been struggling offensively, ranking 14th-worst in the FBS with 19.2 points per game. It has been better on defense, giving up 27.3 points per contest (79th-ranked).

UTEP vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. Liberty Key Statistics

UTEP Liberty 369.9 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501.2 (9th) 379.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.4 (37th) 152.5 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.2 (1st) 217.4 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.0 (75th) 17 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 9 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (4th)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Cade McConnell has compiled 1,273 yards (115.7 ypg) while completing 54.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins has run the ball 152 times for 794 yards, with four touchdowns.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has 227 receiving yards (20.6 ypg) on 17 catches while racking up 620 rushing yards on 124 attempts with two touchdowns.

Kelly Akharaiyi's 924 receiving yards (84.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 43 catches on 84 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has caught 34 passes and compiled 551 receiving yards (50.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 2,409 passing yards, completing 60% of his passes and throwing 28 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 823 yards (74.8 ypg) on 128 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has carried the ball 189 times for a team-high 1,168 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 819 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 62 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has caught 19 passes for 429 yards (39.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Noah Frith's 12 receptions have turned into 263 yards and two touchdowns.

