UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas State (-6.5)
|158.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Arkansas State (-6.5)
|158.5
|-275
|+220
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- UT Rio Grande Valley has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Vaqueros have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Arkansas State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Red Wolves games have gone over the point total twice this season.
