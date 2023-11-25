The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-5) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
  • TV: ESPN+
UT Arlington vs. N.C. A&T Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks put up an average of 62.2 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 56.6 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.6 points, UT Arlington is 0-5.
  • N.C. A&T is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.2 points.
  • The 70 points per game the Aggies record are 13.4 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (83.4).
  • This season the Aggies are shooting 42.8% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Mavericks concede.
  • The Mavericks shoot 36.2% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Aggies concede.

UT Arlington Leaders

  • Avery Brittingham: 12.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • Gia Adams: 12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
  • Taliyah Clark: 10.8 PTS, 32 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Adela Valkova: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.3 FG%
  • Nya Threatt: 5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

UT Arlington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Texas L 110-64 Moody Center
11/18/2023 UTSA L 70-66 College Park Center
11/24/2023 Illinois State L 87-63 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/25/2023 N.C. A&T - University Credit Union Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
12/2/2023 Grand Canyon - College Park Center

